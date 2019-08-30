Ban them now! Farm workers want 67 pesticides outlawed

Solomons said that farm workers are still being forced to use these pesticides and that "the majority of women seasonal workers do not receive protective clothes for these highly hazardous pesticides".

She said workers living near the vineyards are also affected as the pesticides drift into people's homes. Solomons said that if European farmers can find alternatives that are less toxic, our farmers can do the same.

Research by WFP shows that 73% of women seasonal workers interviewed did not receive protective clothing and 69% came into contact with pesticides within an hour of it being sprayed. For safety, different pesticides have their own "re-entry period" that has to be adhered to.

Before the march, the farm workers gathered at the Community House in Salt River to share their experiences working with pesticides.

"I was so sick," said Lia Armoed, a farm worker who is now unemployed. Armoed said she had rashes and breathing problems. When she went to the doctor, she said he took some of her skin for analysis but she never received the results.

Farm worker Gertie Gama said that she is expected to work while pesticides are busy being sprayed. If she complains, she is told to leave.