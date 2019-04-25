Move against Amcu a ploy to bolster ANC lapdog union NUM - charges EFF

The labour department on Wednesday announced its intention to dissolve Amcu because it was "no longer functioning according to its constitutional mandate".

Ndlozi said that mine workers would be hardest hit if this happened.

"Amcu represents more than 200,000 workers, mainly in the mining industry. If the department succeeds to deregister the union, all the workers will be without a union home and representation," said Ndlozi.

He said this would lead to the empowerment of employers instead of the employees.

"The department of labour, just like the bosses, prefer unions that are docile and compliant," he said, adding that Amcu was the opposite and had proven to be a "militant union".

"The EFF expresses solidarity with Amcu and all its members. The right to belong to a union of choice was attained with blood during apartheid," he added.

The party said it would submit a formal objection to the deregistration of Amcu.