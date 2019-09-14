One killed, 30 injured as crane falls off truck onto taxis and car in Durban

A massive crane fell off a truck in Merebank, Durban, shortly before midnight on Friday, smashing into two taxis and a car.

One person was killed and about 30 were injured.

The 80 ton crane came loose from the trailer of the truck it was being towed on and rolled down Himalayas Road in the south Durban suburb, said Rescue Care paramedics director Garrith Jamieson. The scene was “absolute chaos”.

“An abnormal truck carrying a trailer with an 80 ton crane on it somehow got dislodged from the horse and began to roll down Himalayas Road. The trailer then crashed into two taxis and a vehicle near the intersection of Simla Road," he said.