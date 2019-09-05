Here's how landscape architects are artists whose living canvas is the environment

Landscape architects survey the site, studying the geography of the project site, examining the slope of the land, the trees present and the distribution of shade and sun.

The requirements are discussed with the clients. Preliminary plans and budgets are then drawn up after consultation with engineers, project architects, horticulturists and municipal officials.

After plans have been approved, final drawings are prepared showing both the existing and proposed features. Lists are drawn up of all the materials needed.

Finally, contractors are invited to submit tenders for carrying out the work. Depending on the scale of the project, earth-moving equipment may be used for the landscaping.

Some typical tasks include writing reports, using computer-aided design, producing contracts and estimated costs, presenting proposals to clients, overseeing projects as they progress and liaising with other professionals such as civil engineers.

Landscape architects may specialise in certain types of projects such as parks and playgrounds, or in services such as regional planning or site construction.