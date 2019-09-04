Missing Eastern Cape councillor found alive

Nolundi Banoyolo Ludidi is alive.

The missing ANC PR councillor and Mhlontlo municipality special programmes unit portfolio head – who disappeared while hitchhiking in the Eastern Cape at the weekend - has been found at a Nando's franchise.

ANC branch secretary in East London Phiwe Mehlo confirmed that Ludidi was alive.

"I don't have all the details, I am communicating with the family, but she is alive," he said on Wednesday.

Asanda Nini from SowetanLIVE's sister publication Daily Dispatch reported that she was found alive in King Williams Town late on Wednesday.

Family spokesperson and friend Nosicelo Putye said details of what happened to her were still sketchy as she was still resting and they had had no time to chat.