'I feel so hopeless, I miss him so much': mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam

Coleen Bothma, the mother of John Bothma who went missing in Vietnam in May, remains hopeful that her son will be found alive.

Bothma, 23, is one of two South African men who went missing in Vietnam in the space of three months. The family of Mushfiq Daniels, 28, from Cape Town, last heard from him on July 3.

Coleen, from Kempton Park, said she had been trying to raise funds to go to Vietnam to search for John, who went missing from Ho Chi Minh City on May 18.

Coleen said fundraising efforts were not going well and she was struggling to raise R40,000 to pay for a plane ticket and accommodation for a few weeks so she can search for her son.

She said he was last seen with a Vietnamese woman the night before his disappearance on May 18.