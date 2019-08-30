Two arrested after bodies of woman and helper discovered in Joburg house

Two men were arrested in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, on Friday after the bodies of a woman and her helper were discovered.

Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the suspects, aged 26 and 34, were linked to the murders of the women who were found in a house in Clove Drive, Zakariyya Park, on Thursday.

The bodies were discovered by a neighbour who went to investigate after hearing an explosion from the owner's house.

"The lifeless body of the 39-year-old owner of the house was discovered lying on the floor with an electrical cable around her neck, while the body of the female helper, whose age has not been determined at this stage, was found burnt beyond recognition inside a completely burnt out outbuilding.

"Electrical appliances as well as a silver grey Chevrolet Cruze sedan belonging to the family were missing," said Mvula.

One of the suspects was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after the police recovered a vehicle that was taken from the house.

"The arrested suspect led police to his accomplice, who was also arrested. He was in a taxi heading to Limpopo," said Mvula,

The men have been charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, Mvula said. They may face more charges.