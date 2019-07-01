Court stops banks from siphoning accounts to settle credit card debt

For years SA's banks have unilaterally - and without warning - been taking money from their clients' current accounts to settle their credit card debt, often leaving too little money to honour debit orders or buy food for the month.

But no more - thanks to a ruling by the Johannesburg High Court outlawing the common law practice known as "set-off".

This follows an application for a declaratory order brought by the National Credit Regulator against Standard Bank seeking legal clarity on whether set-off had been superseded by the National Credit Act's Section 124.

The court ruled that that section excludes the operation of the common law set-off in all credit agreements that are regulated by the NCA.

"The NCR welcomes this judgment as it protects consumers from financial difficulties caused by the arbitrary transfer of funds from their accounts by banks", says the NCR's CEO, Nomsa Motshegare.