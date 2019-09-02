Police hunt for people who kidnapped girl from Vaal school, call for public's help

Police have appealed to the public for information to assist with the search for a six-year-old girl who was kidnapped outside her school in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the girl, who he identified as Amy-Lee de Jager, was kidnapped outside the Kollegepark Primary School by four men driving a white Toyota Fortuner.

Makhubele said police have not been able to locate the child yet.

They do not have the registration number of the vehicle driven by the kidnap suspects.

“We are calling on anyone with any information to contact the police,” Makhubele said.

The school has also issued an alert, calling on people to assist with the search.

Amy-Lee, a Grade R pupil, is wearing a pink dress, white shirt and black stockings.