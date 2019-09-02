Girl, 6, kidnapped out of mother's car at Vaal school
An alert has been issued for a girl aged six who was allegedly kidnapped out of her mother's car in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.
College Park Primary School said in a short statement on social media that the incident happened at 7.30am.
The suspects are four men in a Toyota Fortuner.
The Three Rivers Community Forum said, "All emergency groups, SAPS, response, community organisations are already actively assisting.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.