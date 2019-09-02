South Africa

Girl, 6, kidnapped out of mother's car at Vaal school

By staff reporter - 02 September 2019
Four men in this vehicle are alleged to have kidnapped a girl from her mother's car in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

An alert has been issued for a girl aged six who was allegedly kidnapped out of her mother's car in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

College Park Primary School said in a short statement on social media that the incident happened at 7.30am.

The suspects are four men in a Toyota Fortuner.

The Three Rivers Community Forum said, "All emergency groups, SAPS, response, community organisations are already actively assisting.”

