Dineo Ranaka caught in legal skirmish

A Johannesburg court has issued a default judgment against TV and radio star Dineo Ranaka to pay her ex-manager Palesa Molemela R20,000.

This is after the Metro FM presenter failed to appear before the small claims court in Johannesburg to defend her case on August 20.

Molemela demanded R22,000 for services rendered between October 2017 and August last year as Ranaka's booking manager and administrator.

However, since Molemela's claim exceeded R20,000, she was forced to institute a claim for a lesser amount in order to pursue the case at the small claims court.

"She didn't show up. I stated the whole ordeal that brought me to court, Molemela said. "I was asked what services did I offer her and what proof do I have to show that this money is owed to me. I showed the letter of demand that was served to her. That was proof enough, on top of the fact that she didn't show up, to rule in my favour. I waited four working days to get the judgment and on Tuesday I received it and dropped it off on Thursday."

Molemela dropped off the letter with security at the SABC building in Auckland Park where Ranaka works. The letter, which Sowetan has seen, reads: "Kindly take notice that on 20/8/19 judgment was granted against you for the payment of the amount of R20,000.

"Unless the said amount is paid by you to the judgment creditor Madam Palesa Molemela within 10 working days from the date hereof, a warrant of execution against property will be instituted against you and proceedings in terms of section 65A of the Magistrate's Court Act 32 of 1944 may be instituted against you."

Contacted for comment yesterday, Ranaka hang up the phone.