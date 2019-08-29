Carletonville nursery school teacher's case postponed
The assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case against a nursery school teacher in Carletonville has been postponed to next month for trial.
Nellie Senwametsi appeared in the Oberholzer Regional Court on Thursday for allegedly abusing children at the Ninnies Neurons nursery school. Senwametsi to be back in court on September 13. Senwametsi's horrific assault on children at Ninnie's Neuron's Nursery School in Carletonville on the West Rand emerged in March after videos of her physical attacks on children went viral on social media, sparking outrage.
Senwametsi assaulted children as young as 2-years-old. Parents who came to court today said they still cannot get over the trauma of watching their children being beaten on the videos.
A teacher at the school, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sowetan she was not aware that her colleague had been abusing children.
The woman and a parent who spoke to Sowetan described the teacher as a "friendly person".
"I'm really shocked. You would never suspect her of such things," she said.
A parent whose two children attend the aftercare programme at the crèche said she was also surprised about the allegations of abuse but continued to support the parents of the abused children.
"The case has dragged long enough and we feel that she must finally begin trial and just be sentenced so we can get closure and move on," said the parent.
Parents have since removed their children from the creche and it remains closed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.