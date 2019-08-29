Carletonville nursery school teacher's case postponed

The assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case against a nursery school teacher in Carletonville has been postponed to next month for trial.

Nellie Senwametsi appeared in the Oberholzer Regional Court on Thursday for allegedly abusing children at the Ninnies Neurons nursery school. Senwametsi to be back in court on September 13. Senwametsi's horrific assault on children at Ninnie's Neuron's Nursery School in Carletonville on the West Rand emerged in March after videos of her physical attacks on children went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Senwametsi assaulted children as young as 2-years-old. Parents who came to court today said they still cannot get over the trauma of watching their children being beaten on the videos.

A teacher at the school, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sowetan she was not aware that her colleague had been abusing children.

The woman and a parent who spoke to Sowetan described the teacher as a "friendly person".