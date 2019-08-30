New, single marriage law proposal based on ‘principle of equality’

Government is developing a new marriage policy for the country with a view to create one single consolidated marriages act, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said.

Currently, marriages in SA are regulated through three pieces of legislation: the Marriage Act of 1961, which is for monogamous marriages for opposite sex couples of largely Western and Christian backgrounds; the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act of 1998, which caters for traditional, polygamous marriages for opposite sex couples; and the Civil Unions Act of 2006, which makes provision for monogamous partnerships for both same and opposite sex couples.

“A new, single marriage act will enable South Africans of different sexual orientation, religious and cultural persuasions to conclude legal marriages that will accord with the constitutional principle of equality,” he said.

On Friday, Motsoaledi hosted the first of a series of dialogues with relevant interest groups, which include gender and human rights activists, traditional leaders, religious leaders, academia, NGOs and government leaders. These dialogues have been scheduled for the next two months and the minister envisages that the proposed new bill will be ready for submission to the cabinet by March 2021.

Motsoaledi said the new law will be based on the principles of equality, human dignity and non-discrimination.

He said in an interview with Business Day that the current regime does not cover a lot of things, including Muslim and Hindu marriages, and the traditional marriages of African royalty. He noted that many women in such royal marriages are not protected by the law.