Zoleka Mandela searches for 'Venda tree' to make her breasts bigger

Zoleka Mandela is in search of her ideal body and recently revealed to fans that she "wants to be shaped like the letter S when she turns to the side".

The mother of five was feeling herself recently when she posted an Instagram post flexing her body to Marvin Gaye's Sexual Healing.

In the post Zoleka expressed that some women were ungrateful with the body that they had.

"They have a body that so many women pay for but will still be so unhappy and complain."

Speaking in the third person, Zoleka referred to herself playfully as the "housewife of Northriding" and opened up about her body adventures.