Don't fight an AK47 with a Bible, KZN cops told at anti-crime launch

There is a new sheriff in town and he means business.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Stabilisation Operation', an initiative to deal with violent crimes in the province, newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula on Thursday urged members to take the fight against crime seriously.

He urged members not to retreat in the fight against violent crimes, in order to avoid a repeat of what happened in Johannesburg recently.

"Colleagues, take the issue of your safety very seriously. We do not want a repeat of what happened in Johannesburg about two weeks ago. We are going to advance, we do not retreat. We must ensure that we take all preventive measures and protect each other," said Jula.

He was referring to clashes between police and foreign shop owners in the Johannesburg CBD which saw police retreat after coming under attack.

The operation will enlist the help of various police units such as visible policing, crime intelligence and public order policing to operate in hotspots that have been identified through police intelligence.