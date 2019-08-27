Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus lines up winning squad

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus yesterday named his final 31-man Rugby World Cup squad that raised some hopes of conquering the world in Japan next month.

Erasmus also included Eben Etzebeth in the travelling party amid allegations that the 27-year-old lock pointed a gun at a homeless man in the coastal town of Langebaan, north of Cape Town, at the weekend.

Etzebeth has denied the allegations. We applaud Erasmus for his bold decision to pick Etzebeth as he remains innocent until proven otherwise and there is no doubt that the 78-cap star's experience will come in handy for the Springboks.

But missing in the squad is Aphiwe Dyantyi who is fighting to clear his name after he failed a dope test which was conducted at the Boks training camp on July 2.

While Odwa Dyantyi admitted at the weekend to failing the dope test, the 25-year-old Lions speedy wing has denied that he intentionally or negligently took any prohibited substance and he's out to prove his innocence.