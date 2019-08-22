South Africa

ANC withdraws vote of no confidence against Mashaba

By Penwell Dlamini - 22 August 2019 - 14:10
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Herman Mashaba Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The ANC has withdrawn its motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

The opposition withdrew the motion just as it was about to be tabled before council on Thursday and said it would resubmit it at the next council meeting.

This means Mashaba will continue to serve as mayor of the country's economic hub. It is the third time Mashaba has survived a move to unseat him from office.

ANC councillors confident ahead of vote of no confidence in Mashaba

ANC councillors are in a jubilant mood ahead of the Johannesburg council meeting where a vote of no confidence on mayor Herman Mashaba is to be ...
News
8 hours ago

EFF asks for adjournment ahead of vote of no confidence in Mashaba

An adjournment has been requested by the EFF in the Johannesburg council which is to decide on a motion of no confidence against mayor Herman ...
News
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Displaying apartheid-era flag is unconstitutional: Equality Court
High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
X