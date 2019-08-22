ANC withdraws vote of no confidence against Mashaba
The ANC has withdrawn its motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
The opposition withdrew the motion just as it was about to be tabled before council on Thursday and said it would resubmit it at the next council meeting.
This means Mashaba will continue to serve as mayor of the country's economic hub. It is the third time Mashaba has survived a move to unseat him from office.
It seems @MYANC in Joburg had no confidence in their own motion of no confidence... pic.twitter.com/wPU42D3n3w— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 22, 2019