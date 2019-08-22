ANC councillor tries to give red beret and T-shirt to 'EFF mayor' Mashaba

It is going to be a long day before Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba knows his fate in the council meeting.

Sporadic point of orders became the order of the day on Thursday, constantly delaying proceedings.

To make matters worse, ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo pulled out an EFF T-shirt and beret and walked across the room to give them to Mashaba.

The mayor simply laughed off the act and did not even accept the gift. Matongo then left the two items on Mashaba's desk.

As the house was still amazed by the act, MMC of finance Funzela Ngobeni took the two items back to the ANC side.

The ANC had brought the items to give to Mashaba as it found him to be an "EFF mayor".

Seeing that the matter was causing chaos, speaker Vasco Da Gama ordered Matongo to remove the items which were now on display in the ANC's first row.

After a heated exchange, Matongo agreed and took the items.

A motion of no confidence against Mashaba is expected to be decided in the meeting on Thursday.