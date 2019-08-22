South Africa

EFF asks for adjournment ahead of vote of no confidence in Mashaba

By penwell dlamini - 22 August 2019 - 11:04
An adjournment has been requested by the EFF in the Johannesburg council which is to decide on a motion of no confidence against mayor Herman Mashaba.

Speaker of council Vasco Da Gama announced that the motion of no confidence would be discussed sooner than usual as some councillors had to leave early.

The EFF raised concern on the move, arguing that Da Gama should have discussed this with council. In the past, such motions were discussed very late in council proceedings. The EFF asked for a 30-minute adjournment and it was granted.

Earlier, ANC caucus leader Jeoffrey Makhubo told journalists that the EFF vote would not matter today as they had done their homework.

The EFF announced recently that it would not vote with the DA in the hung municipalities.

"We have spoken to other parties in council and we've struck some sort of agreement ... We've really reached out to all the parties in council," said Makhubo.

Among these parties are the IFP, UDM, AIC, PAC and others.

