ANC councillors confident ahead of vote of no confidence in Mashaba

By penwell dlamini - 22 August 2019 - 10:39
Herman Mashaba
ANC councillors are in a jubilant mood ahead of the Johannesburg council meeting where a vote of no confidence on mayor Herman Mashaba is to be decided on Thursday.

Some councillors dressed in ANC green, black and gold sang Struggle songs as they walked to the chambers in Braamfontein.

The ANC has put forward a motion of no confidence in Mashaba, accusing him of messing up the city's finances.

Mashaba has previously survived two motions of no confidence. However, on Thursday it will be the first time the motion is placed before council with the marriage between the DA and EFF on the rocks.

The EFF recently announced that it would no longer vote with the DA in all hung councils in the country. The move has increased the chances of the ANC efforts to remove Mashaba. However, it remains to be seen if the EFF will allow its rival an easy victory in the country's economic capital.

