Mashaba taking fresh flak over R3.5m payment to NGO

The motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba may have been withdrawn but an R11m contact from 2017 has come back to haunt him.

Yesterday, the ANC questioned how the city made payments to the Field Band Foundation, after the council had resolved that the contract with the organisation be suspended.

ANC councillor Raynett Moabi asked Mashaba how his administration continued to have dealings with the foundation against a resolution of council.

In March last year, the ANC accused Mashaba of coercing the city to enter into an R11m contract with the Field Band Foundation to run a drug rehabilitation programme for Johannesburg.

The foundation is an NGO that, over the past 20 years, provided more than 70,000 children from broken families and child-headed households with opportunities to learn art.

Mashaba had been chairperson of the foundation until he became mayor.