DA defends Jozi mayor Mashaba

The DA is waging a desperate fight to defend Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba from being ousted from his position.

On Thursday, Mashaba will face a third motion of no confidence, sponsored by the ANC.

This week, the party launched a petition, "Save Jozi Mayor Herman Mashaba", detailing Mashaba's achievements since taking over after the watershed 2016 local elections.

However, it was a DA email to staff members in the City of Joburg that riled the ANC and caused consternation among workers who support the ruling party and the EFF, among others.

In the email, staff members are told that the city can't afford to lose "its best mayor".

"Since coming into the office, Jozi mayor Herman Mashaba's team has uncovered billions in corrupt activities and seen the city reach its healthiest financial position. Now the ANC wants to remove him through another motion of no confidence so that they can get back to eating the people's money," the email reads.

ANC Joburg chairperson Geoff Makhubo said they saw the email.

"We condemn his [Mashaba's] actions of using the city letterhead to criticise the ANC," he said, adding that "they are trying to agitate workers against the ANC".