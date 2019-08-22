Wig thief nabbed by cops in Joburg
A man has been arrested for snatching a woman's wig in Johannesburg central, police said on Thursday.
"The victim was on her way to catch a taxi on Wednesday when the suspect grabbed her Brazilian wig and ran away with it," said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.
"She screamed for help and the community came to her rescue."
Police caught the man at the corner of De Villiers and Harrison streets and arrested him for common robbery.
The wig was found and returned to the 29-year-old woman.
Mbele said an investigation was under way and the suspect would appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Friday.