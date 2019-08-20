South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town jewellery store smashed and robbed in 90 seconds

By Staff Reporter - 20 August 2019 - 12:30

A shootout between police and a gang of armed men occurred after men robbed a jewellery store in Tokai, Cape Town on Monday.

In the footage, the robbers can be seen smashing the counters in the store to get to the jewellery.

A police officer who was at the Blue Route Mall during the robbery, chased down the robbers on foot.

After a shootout with the robbers, two men were arrested. The other three men escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

Couple tied up at gunpoint and robbed at home in Malmesbury

The couple was attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.
News
22 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X