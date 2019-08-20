WATCH | Cape Town jewellery store smashed and robbed in 90 seconds

A shootout between police and a gang of armed men occurred after men robbed a jewellery store in Tokai, Cape Town on Monday.

In the footage, the robbers can be seen smashing the counters in the store to get to the jewellery.

A police officer who was at the Blue Route Mall during the robbery, chased down the robbers on foot.

After a shootout with the robbers, two men were arrested. The other three men escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.