Mother of baby found in Durban storm water drain to be tried in regional court

The Durban woman accused of dumping her baby in a storm water drain earlier this year will stand trial in the regional court.

The 32-year-old woman, who has been charged with attempted murder, appeared briefly in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Her family has closely guarded her privacy during her appearances, despite an earlier court ruling that she can't be photographed or named due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Magistrate Ravi Pillay asked the state whether the woman was going to be tried in a district or regional court.

State prosecutor Stan Miloszewski told Pillay the trial would be held in a regional court, which deals with more serious cases, including murder, rape, armed robbery and serious assault.