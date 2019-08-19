South Africa

Couple tied up at gunpoint and robbed at home in Malmesbury

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 19 August 2019 - 15:40
The couple was attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.
The couple was attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A couple was tied up and robbed of valuables during a house robbery in Malmesbury, north of Cape Town, in the early hours of Monday.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said the couple was sleeping when they heard a noise at their front door around 3am.

They were attacked by three armed men, two carrying firearms and the third a crowbar.

Rwexana said they were tied up while the men stole various items.

The husband sustained a head injury.

The robbers fled the scene on foot.

No arrests had been made. A case of house robbery was opened.

Three suspects nabbed for attempted murder of Cape Town cop after business robbery

Three suspects were arrested shortly after wounding a police officer while fleeing after allegedly committing a business robbery in Ocean View near ...
News
1 day ago

State capture lawyer robbed

Robbery was not related to state capture inquiry, says advocate Maleka
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X