Trio accused of killing Russian tourist abandon bail applications

Three men accused of murdering Russian tourist Ivan Ivanov in Cape Town abandoned their bail application on Wednesday.

Sinaye Mposelwa and his two co-accused, who cannot be named due to a court order, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court.

Prosecutor Nicki Konisi said the investigating officer needed a two-month postponement to complete his investigation.

Mposelwa was arrested with the help of Hout Bay neighbourhood watch members after he was seen walking on Chapman's Peak Drive with blood on his face on July 27.

Ivanov's body was found at the East Fort heritage site shortly afterwards. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Sitting in the dock on Wednesday, the accused seemed more occupied with chatting to loved ones and friends than with the court proceedings. One of the two unnamed accused has also been charged in connection with an armed robbery which took place in November 2018.

Konisi requested the postponement for several reasons, including the outcome of a DNA analysis of the blood found on two of the suspects, the postmortem report, an identity parade, witness testimonies, and crime scene photographs.

The suspects will appear again on October 25 via video link from Pollsmoor prison in Tokai.