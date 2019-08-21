Gaborone High Court sets aside warrant of arrest for Heavy K

House DJ Mkhululi Siqula, popularly known as Heavy K, is no longer a fugitive.

The Eastern Cape-born DJ announced on Tuesday that he was cleared and his warrant of arrest issued on July 26 by the Lobatse High Court in Botswana was revoked.

He was initially taken to court by Bakgopeng Science/Morobisi Entertainment for R87,000 he allegedly owes. The warrant was issued by the court after the singer failed to show up in the same court. The Lobatse High Court had given Heavy K until August 15 to state why the order should not be made final.

However, on Tuesday, the High Court in Gaborone, declared that the order for his arrest was erroneously obtained because he never had any personal dealings with Mrobisi Entertinment, let alone breached any contract.

“The order for my arrest has accordingly been set aside with costs on a punitive scale. I look forward to returning to Botswana for many performances - the love that I receive in Botswana is simply incredible,” he said.

“I wish to place it on record that I have the greatest respect for the rule of law and would never purposely do anything to prejudice the ends of justice. I maintained my innocence in this matter and I have been vindicated.”