Opposition parties walk out of Durban council meeting

An executive committee meeting at the embattled eThekwini municipality was postponed after opposition parties walked out on Tuesday.

It is understood that the walkout was staged because some ANC executive committee members, who were to be redeployed, were present at the meeting.

The municipality has been thrown into turmoil since the ANC’s decision to redeploy mayor Zandile Gumede.

The Sunday Times reported this week that the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) used a report compiled by the provincial treasury and the department of co-operative governance to fire Gumede two years before her five-year term was due to end.