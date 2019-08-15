ANCWL wants its leader Bathabile Dlamini back in government

The ANC Women's League wants its leader, Bathabile Dlamini, back in government.

The demand was made by ANCWL leadership to the ANC's top six officials who include President Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting on Monday.

They asked Ramaphosa when he was going to bring Dlamini back into government.

When composing his new executive following the elections this year, Ramaphosa promised that former ministers who did not make it into his cabinet would be redeployed.

Sowetan understands that the league directly asked Ramaphosa to act on his promise as they did not appreciate the delay.

Women's league spokesperson Tokozile Xasa confirmed that Dlamini's redeployment issue was raised in the meeting but downplayed its significance on the agenda.

She told Sowetan that the ANC officials could not give them an answer on the spot but promised to schedule another meeting.