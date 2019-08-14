Zandile Gumede dumped over city rubbish

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has fired the mayor of the third most populous city in the country after the municipality failed to provide basic services.

According to the party, under the leadership of Zandile Gumede eThekwini metro had some townships uninhabitable after continuous failure to remove refuse.

This, according to the ANC in the province, is what led to the decision to axe her and the rest of the executive council (exco) members.

The party's provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said yesterday that ANC exco members in both eThekwini metro and uMsunduzi local municipalities had been "redeployed".

"The inability of the city [eThekwini] to attend to the question of refuse removal, you know the cleanliness of our city. The ability to ensure that townships are conducive for human habitation, for settlement and for human consumption. We need to deal with that issue, it's one of the issues we believe is a major challenge that needs to be attended to."