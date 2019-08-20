Ex-SABC board challenges damning report on security tender

Former members of the interim SABC board who oversaw the appointment of a security tender in 2017, are planning to take the report of the SIU on review on the contract, describing the report as baseless.

The board members - former chair Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Krish Naidoo and John Matisonn - made the announcement on Tuesday in Sandton. The SIU investigated the appointment of Mafoko Security which was second among the companies which had bid for provision of security to the public broadcaster.

The value of the tender was R185m over five years. Topping the scores was Mjayeli Security with a tender valued at R183m over the same period of time. The interim board chose Mafoko over Mjayeli as it had concerns about the process leading to the appointment of the service provider. Among its concerns was that the safe where the tender documents had been kept was opened without the chairperson of the bid committee being present.