Good riddance but still a bad move to redeploy disgraced Zandile Gumede

It seems the ANC is really struggling to get its house in order. It is like an elephant that is being strangled bit by bit and the leadership doesn't have a clue what to do to fix the mess.

Over the past few weeks, the ANC had to deal with scandals surrounding the president over the funding of his presidential campaign ahead of the Nasrec conference.

This is a fairly simple matter that they had to deal with before it got ugly.

As if that was not enough, there is another huge elephant in KZN that the ANC has been struggling to deal with; eThekwini region mayor and ANC chairperson, Zandile Gumede.