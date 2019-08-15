Good riddance but still a bad move to redeploy disgraced Zandile Gumede
It seems the ANC is really struggling to get its house in order. It is like an elephant that is being strangled bit by bit and the leadership doesn't have a clue what to do to fix the mess.
Over the past few weeks, the ANC had to deal with scandals surrounding the president over the funding of his presidential campaign ahead of the Nasrec conference.
This is a fairly simple matter that they had to deal with before it got ugly.
As if that was not enough, there is another huge elephant in KZN that the ANC has been struggling to deal with; eThekwini region mayor and ANC chairperson, Zandile Gumede.
This woman has been dragging the ANC through the mud but she was still allowed to take leave instead of being suspended.
These actions makes me wonder if the ANC is really serious about cleaning up the government. If it is, it can't allow its name to be dragged through the mud by leaders who are facing serious charges of corruption, money laundering, racketeering, etc. These people are example of leaders who don't care about the ANC.
It is all good that the ANC in KZN finally took a decision to let Gumede go. But why redeploy her? What message are they sending to the public?
Redeploying her is a bad move. It sends a message that she is untouchable.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein