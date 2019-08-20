28 SABC employees served with notices to sack them

The 28 SABC employees whose appointments are said to have been irregular were served with letters of the intention to have them fired yesterday.

The said employees were appointed by Hlaudi Motsoeneng during his reign as the broadcaster's COO without following due process and now the public broadcaster wants the Labour Court to declare their appointments invalid, unlawful and set aside.

“The SABC can confirm that it is in the process of serving the respective respondents with the application. Once this is complete, the organisation will lodge its application with the Labour Court, and the respondents will be afforded an opportunity to oppose the application by filing their Answering Affidavit,” SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said.

SowetanLIVE understands that the Labour Court process – which was initially set down for today – was delayed following logistical issues around serving the affected employees with the letters.