All is well with our sponsors - PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has dismissed reports that the league's sponsors are planning to abandon ship.

According to reports, sponsors such as Absa are allegedly unhappy with less coverage on television and radio since the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) blackout.

"First of all, we've been clear as the league that the person who speaks on our behalf is the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza. He addressed this issue at some stage and I think, whenever there is something new, the chairman would address this issue," said PSL spokesperson Luxolo September yesterday.

"The second part is the lies. There is a big headline going out there that the sponsors are concerned and they have sent an ultimatum . it's just there to sow division and cause confusion. It's not true."