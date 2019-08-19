SABC asks labour court to fire Hlaudi appointees

The SABC wants the labour court to declare positions of the 28 people who were irregularly appointed by Hlaudi Motsoeneng set aside, declared unlawful and invalid.

The public broadcaster will file an application with the labour court tomorrow to reverse the appointments which did not follow the relevant policies.

“So far, 28 cases have been identified for the first phase of the process. The ongoing investigation might reveal further irregular appointments. All affected parties will be afforded an opportunity to oppose the application,” SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said.

This comes after a report into editorial interference found that there were several positions, including that of senior news management Nothando Maseko, Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane and Charles Matlou, that raised alarms and must be audited.