Nkosana Makate heads back to court for Please Call Me

Nkosana Makate will head back to court as he wages a fresh legal battle against cellphone giant Vodacom after its "ridiculous" compensation offer for his "Please Call Me" idea .

Sowetan has learnt that Makate, who has been embroiled in lengthy settlement negotiations, has rejected an offer determined by Vodacom's group CEO Shameel Joosub to compensate him for the idea.

Drama unfolded yesterday with Vodacom's lawyers threatening Makate, ANC Gauteng leader Panyaza Lesufi and leader of the #pleasecallme movement with legal action should they fail to undertake in writing that they will refrain from making defamatory comments about the company.

Lesufi also stated that the planned march to Vodaworld in Midrand would not take place today after the company announced that it would shut down operations for the day.