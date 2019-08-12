Inside the killers' Krugersdorp church group

Anja - a little girl between the ages of three and four - who had a love for Vanilla milk. This is one of the personas adopted by the mastermind of the Krugersdorp murders, who used the pretence of satanism to manipulate the people in her church group.

Seated in a brown wooden chair, a former Overcomers Through Christ (OTC) church member, Melodie van Brakel, recalled how Cecilia Steyn duped them.

"Vanilla milk had just hit the shelves at that stage. It was a big hit and everybody was just drinking vanilla milk. Some nights I personally drove to the garage to buy Cecilia vanilla milk," Van Brakel said.

"She would be happy and stop crying when she got the milk."

Steyn's accomplices - friend Marinda Steyn, Zak Valentine and John Barnard, as well as Marinda's children Le Roux and Marcel Steyn - have all been convicted for murdering 11 people in the area. Three are serving lengthy prison terms while Cecilia, Marcel and Valentine are awaiting sentencing which gets under way this week.

Van Brakel currently runs "The Cradle of Hope", a non-profit organisation in Krugersdorp, but was part of OTC back in 2007.

The church used to visit the local high school her daughter attended. "They used to come to the school during recess times in the hall and sing songs and tell people about Jesus and winning souls."

Ria Grunewald was the leader of the group. "At that stage, there was nothing wrong with the group. It was just someone with a passion for the Lord, trying to win souls."