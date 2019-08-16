Police call for calm in Soweto after looting

Gauteng police have called for calm in Soweto following widespread looting that engulfed several townships on Wednesday night.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela urged communities to refrain from taking matters into their own hands. A number of foreign-owned shops were plundered in several townships. Community members said this was in reaction to foreign nationals attacking police officers in Johannesburg's CBD over two weeks ago.

The attack saw foreign traders in Johannesburg force police to retreat under a rain of stones as they attempted to force their way into some buildings believed to be used to store counterfeit goods.

Last week, police reclaimed control of the CBD through operation "Okae Molao", which saw seven assault rifles, three pistols and millions of rands worth of counterfeit goods being confiscated.

"We condemn the looting that happened last night [Wednesday] in Soweto. We call upon Soweto people to calm down and not take matters into their own hands. If they have concerns then they need to bring them to our attention because we are the custodians of the law," Mawela said.