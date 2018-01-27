A brazen gang suspected of targeting Rolex watches and stealing expensive jewellery‚ handbags and gadgets is said to have made a return to suburban Johannesburg.

The warning comes after a woman and her son‚ Thursday‚ January 18‚ were accosted by gun-wielding men in Parkhurst. According to Johannesburg East police spokesman Captain Tintswalo Sibeko‚ the woman parked her car at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 6th Street and‚ as they got out of the vehicle‚ two men approached them from behind brandish their weapons.

The men demanded a Rolex watch. They also robbed the pair of their jewellery‚ cell phone‚ car and house keys.

A third man‚ the woman said‚ was waiting in the car for his two cohorts.

In a second incident at the weekend‚ another victim complained to police. The man and his wife were robbed off his Rolex watch‚ aandbag‚ cell phones and a wallet.

“Parkview SAPS would like to warn the residence about the Rolex Gang‚ as they have started terrorising the area. The Rolex Gang are back in the area and they are using different motor vehicles to rob the community. Residents must be vigilant at all times. If you are approached by a stranger while in your car‚ drive off‚ if possible‚ or press your hooter to attract attention‚” Sibeko said.