Rolex gang suspects arrested on William Nicol Drive

By Staff reporter - 16 September 2018 - 10:24
A family were saved from four robbers following their vehicle in Rivonia‚ northern Johannesburg‚ when police swooped on them before they could attack.

The operation was conducted on Saturday afternoon during an operation that included the South African Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department freeway officers.

“Four suspects were arrested by the Provincial Trio Task Team after they allegedly robbed a victim of a Rolex watch and ring in Germiston‚” the SAPS said.

Officers tracked them towards the Fourways area along William Nicol Drive‚ where they arrested the suspects‚ said the SAPS.

The JMPD added that four unlicensed firearms‚ balaclavas and gloves were recovered.

So-called “Rolex gangs” are notorious for following their victims and robbing them of expensive watches and jewellery. Last month‚ two men were robbed of their expensive Rolex watches outside a Sandton hotel. In June‚ three suspects were arrested after a shootout with police in Johannesburg.

