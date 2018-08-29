The Rolex gang has struck again.

This time‚ two men were robbed of their expensive Rolex watches outside a Sandton hotel‚ said Johannesburg police. The incident happened on Saturday‚ said Captain Kay Makhubele.

“These people were offloading their luggage out of the car when they were attacked by two men who came out of a Land Rover. They held them at gunpoint and took their jewellery‚” Makhubele said.

CCTV footage of the brazen daylight robbery has been circulating on social media. It shows the robbers disembarking from their car‚ one with his firearm already in hand‚ rushing towards their target.