Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Wednesday said two suspects allegedly linked to the "Rolex Gang" in Sandton had been arrested.

The arrests were made around 8pm on Tuesday by members of Sandton SAPS' crime combating team after the suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition‚ drugs and other dangerous weapons‚ Nkosi-Malobane said.

Police recovered an arsenal of weapons when they arrested the pair:

two unlicensed firearms and ammunition with the serial numbers filed off a 9mm pistol with one magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition A HMC sub-machine gun with one magazine containing 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition two Okapi knives. One sachet of powdered cocaine along with two balaclavas and two pairs of hand gloves completed the list of items seized.

"The suspects will face charges relating to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition‚ drugs as well as other dangerous weapons‚" said the MEC.

The "Rolex Gang" is notorious for following wealthy victims - often from the airport - and robbing them of watches‚ jewellery‚ handbags and gadgets in Sandton and surrounding areas.

The MEC commended these and other arrests related to the syndicate in recent months.

"I am delighted that finally the law-enforcement agencies are closing in and dismantling the 'Rolex Gang' cartel. These criminals have been for quite some time instilling fear in shoppers in and around Sandton.

"I am confident that with the evidence at police’s disposal they will be able to present a watertight case‚" said Nkosi-Malobane.

- TMG Digital.