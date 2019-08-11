Entertainment

Atandwa Kani on insecurities: I care way too much what people think of me

By Kyle Zeeman - 11 August 2019 - 14:07
Atandwa Kani has encouraged anybody who disagrees with him to block him on Twitter.
Atandwa Kani has encouraged anybody who disagrees with him to block him on Twitter.
Image: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Black Panther actor Atandwa Kani is making massive moves overseas but even he gets overwhelmed by feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

The star was candid about his struggles in a series of social media posts recently, telling fans that he was getting rid of a lot of his hangups.

In one post he admitted that he cared "way too much" about what people thought of him.

In another he said he was working on his insecurities.

He went on to explain that he often worried that he had not achieved enough in his life.

We could relate and were like...

His tweets resonated with many, who filled the comments sections of the posts to share their own battles with overcoming insecurities.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X