Fundraising efforts to help Rasta Beds rise from the Jeppe ashes

As a fire tore through a Jeppestown, Johannesburg, building last week, people scrambled to salvage whatever they could.

Ultimately, as is inevitable, the blaze would win. Almost nothing would be left.

"There is nothing here, nothing left, nothing gained," said Andrew Levy, who works nearby and was at the scene when the fire broke out.

But Levy wants to make sure that there is hope for at least one business that run out of the building. He wants to raise R100,000 so that "Rasta Beds" can get back on its feet.

"Albert, Sean, Billy, Shepard, Ronald and Arch Fire are known for making beds in Jeppestown. Their shop on the bottom floor is filled with ash, drenched wood and the stench of disaster. Their dogs rummage through the rubble of a once-proud store where their work was admired.

"Above them, the ceiling caved in, and what was once their apartment is no longer. They can't even climb the stairs to see if there is anything left because the stairs have burnt down," said Levy.