Public protector crowdfunding campaign raises R50‚000 so far
An amount of R50‚266 has been pledged so far to cover the cost of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees.
A group calling itself Democracy in Action said: "This is humbling because it comes from ordinary South Africans. We are still accepting donations‚ our target is R900k."
Status update: R50266 has been raised so far to cover the cost for @PublicProtector as directed by @ConCourtSA, this is humbling because it comes from ordinary South Africans, we are still accepting donations, our target is R900k. Protect @AdvBMkhwebane from corrupt individuals. pic.twitter.com/kC6XexgT5t— Democracy in Action (@democracyZA) July 29, 2019
The Constitutional Court earlier this month delivered a judgment in Mkhwebane's bid to avoid paying a cost order from the high court. The court dismissed her application to set aside a high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.
This followed the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank.
Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900‚000.
