Public protector crowdfunding campaign raises R50‚000 so far

By staff reporter - 30 July 2019 - 11:46
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

An amount of R50‚266 has been pledged so far to cover the cost of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees.

A group calling itself Democracy in Action said: "This is humbling because it comes from ordinary South Africans. We are still accepting donations‚ our target is R900k."

The Constitutional Court earlier this month delivered a judgment in Mkhwebane's bid to avoid paying a cost order from the high court. The court dismissed her application to set aside a high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

This followed the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank.

Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900‚000.



