Public protector crowdfunding campaign raises R50‚000 so far

The Constitutional Court earlier this month delivered a judgment in Mkhwebane's bid to avoid paying a cost order from the high court. The court dismissed her application to set aside a high court judgment last year which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in that case from her own pocket.

This followed the remedial action contained in her 2017 Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1bn to the Reserve Bank.

Mkhwebane is personally liable for an estimated R900‚000.





- TMG Digital.