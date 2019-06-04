What makes Nkosikho Mbele's kindness a different kind of ubuntu?

It was not a big deal to me, and some Africans, that a man had bought a stranger fuel and expected nothing in return because, as blacks, we are raised to show ubuntu to other human beings.

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele made headlindes after he paid R100 to top up the tank of a motorist who had stopped for gas but realised she had forgotten her bank card on her way to Cape Town.

Mbele was reported to have told Monet van Deventer that he was worried she would be stranded on the N2 highway after running out of petrol and be attacked by criminals. "I believe there is no black and white, I wish to bring peace and to bring people together," Mbele was quoted saying by News24.

He said he did not want Van Deventer to be at risk of being attacked as he had heard so many horror stories about the the freeway.

"I know the N2 mos, I live there and know how dangerous it is."