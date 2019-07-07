Police find kidnapped woman in car driven by man wanted for rape

Checking up on a suspicious vehicle in Pretoria led police to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped by a man wanted for rape in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement that two police officers on patrol in Sunnyside on Saturday “spotted a suspicious black Mazda-3 with two occupants, one male and one female, next to a park near Loveday and Justice Mahomed Streets”.

“Police found implements believed to have been either used or stolen during the commission of crime,” Makhubele said.

“It is alleged by the female occupant that she had been kidnapped the previous night and was raped at gunpoint by the male suspect."

Police confirmed upon further investigation that the male suspect, aged 41, had two pending rape cases from Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

The suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.