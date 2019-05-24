Body of 'kidnapped' Duduza boy found in a stream

Gauteng police on Friday confirmed that the body of a nine-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, had been found.

Sergeant Harry Manaka said that the body of Ntokozo Ginya was found in a small stream on Thursday.

“The case that was initially opened was that of a missing person but following information from his friends, it was changed to kidnapping,” said Manaka.

After opening a missing person’s case, police had reportedly later learnt from two of Ginya’s friends that the three of them were walking back from a shop on May 16 when they were called by a man in a white VW Golf.

There may have been two other people in the car.