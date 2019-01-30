Ladysmith kidnap victim murdered‚ tossed into river

A 20-year-old man from Steadville in Ladysmith was found dead after he had been abducted by seven men who accused him of stealing a car‚ KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

His attackers confronted him on Saturday‚ Capt Nqobile Gwala said.

"The community came to the victim's assistance after hearing his shouts as he was being assaulted by the suspects‚" Gwala said.

"One of the suspects was apprehended by the community and gunshots were fired to scare the community while the other suspects escaped with the victim."